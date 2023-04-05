BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Plans $0.11 Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1116 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FRA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,145. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $13.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after buying an additional 98,222 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 135,082 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 343,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 105,013 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 112.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

