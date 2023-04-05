BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BGY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. 74,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,630. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

