BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $8.43. 257,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,026. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

