BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0868 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

DSU traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 77,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,452. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,802,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,181,000 after acquiring an additional 580,744 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 429,486 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 59,719 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

