BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of BTZ stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,480. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $12.72.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.
