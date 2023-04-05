BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BHK stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. 103,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,602. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Core Bond Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 224,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 28,958 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth $2,522,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 40,150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,345,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth $993,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.