Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.36

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001282 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $10.81 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00135199 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00055520 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00038140 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001014 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

