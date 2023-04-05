Bitcicoin (BITCI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40.77 Million

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcicoin has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcicoin has a market capitalization of $40.77 million and $708,860.06 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Bitcicoin Coin Profile

Bitcicoin (BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 7,708,828,412 coins. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com/en. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.

Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.

In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.

See the Features tab for additional information.”

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

