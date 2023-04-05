BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Trading Down 1.8%

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 274,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 414,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BioSig Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

BioSig Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 411,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 394.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 68,509 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

