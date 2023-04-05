BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Trading Down 1.8%

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 274,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 414,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BioSig Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
BioSig Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies Company Profile
BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioSig Technologies (BSGM)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.