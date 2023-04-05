BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BVXV opened at $1.96 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

