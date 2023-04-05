Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

NYSEMKT:BIOX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 73,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,979. The company has a market capitalization of $454.98 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

