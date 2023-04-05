Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
NYSEMKT:BIOX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 73,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,979. The company has a market capitalization of $454.98 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.
