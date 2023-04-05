BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Rating Increased to Outperform at CLSA

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.05) to GBX 2,510 ($31.17) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.26) to GBX 2,900 ($36.02) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.53) to GBX 2,550 ($31.67) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,764. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

