Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.51. 1,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday.
Belite Bio Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43.
Institutional Trading of Belite Bio
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
Featured Articles
