Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.51. 1,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Belite Bio Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

About Belite Bio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLTE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 1,397.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after buying an additional 757,560 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the third quarter valued at $223,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.