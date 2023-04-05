Beldex Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $224.43 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. Beldex has a total market cap of $224.43 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0558 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,901.46 or 0.06777774 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00063460 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00022072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00040104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017754 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.