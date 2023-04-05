Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.86 and last traded at $41.72. Approximately 5,224,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 6,502,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.94.

Baxter International Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $48.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

