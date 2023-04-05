Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Down 2.8 %
BSET opened at $17.17 on Monday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05.
Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $121.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.
