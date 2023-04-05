Barton Investment Management Boosts Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Barton Investment Management raised its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 1,254.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,305 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital accounts for 0.8% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 33,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,645,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,184,000 after buying an additional 126,345 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 430,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 49,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.32.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE OWL opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,733.33%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

