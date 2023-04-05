Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Trading Up 45.1%

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 45.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.62 and last traded at $28.62. Approximately 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Barco Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61.

About Barco

Barco NV engages in the designing and development of visualization solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The Entertainment segment focuses on the delivery of projection, lighting, LED, and software solutions for professional markets, such as cinema, venues and hospitality, retail, and advertising.

