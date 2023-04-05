Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Trading Up 1.6%

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $24.95. 19,199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 16,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Bank7 Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $221.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). Bank7 had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $21.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bank7 Corp. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Bank7’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $175,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,666,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bank7 by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after buying an additional 94,042 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank7 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank7 by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

