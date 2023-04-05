Bank of Montreal Can Takes $25.12 Million Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,124,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of argenx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in argenx by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in argenx by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,109. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $267.35 and a 1 year high of $407.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.07% and a negative net margin of 159.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -8.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on argenx from €405.00 ($440.22) to €450.00 ($489.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.64.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.