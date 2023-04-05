Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 340,556 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,725,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,556 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $24,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ero Copper by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 474.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Ero Copper Company Profile

NYSE:ERO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. 58,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,420. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.98. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.