Bank of Montreal Can Has $23.83 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 144.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,365 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.20% of Globe Life worth $23,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 26.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,603,160 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.70. The company had a trading volume of 175,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.88.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.14.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading

