Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $23,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,051,886. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,847.50.

CMG traded down $32.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,702.57. 120,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,698. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,604.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,537.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

