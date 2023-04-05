Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Cut by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 157,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of America by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 799,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after buying an additional 72,896 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BAC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,696,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,407,020. The firm has a market cap of $221.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.04.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

