Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 4,300 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM owned approximately 0.07% of Shake Shack worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,590,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,932,000 after buying an additional 313,623 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,656,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHAK. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

NYSE:SHAK traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.64. 141,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,288. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $67.70.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $238.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

