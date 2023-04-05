Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 2,870 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock remained flat at $56.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 423,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,778. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

