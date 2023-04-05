Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 210 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.14.

NYSE EPAM traded down $5.86 on Wednesday, hitting $285.20. The stock had a trading volume of 226,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,066. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.12 and a 200-day moving average of $333.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.68 and a 52-week high of $462.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.57.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

