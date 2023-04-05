Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 1,567 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,207 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Price Performance

VMware stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.22. 195,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,119. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $132.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VMW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.