Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 66,822 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 142.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,822 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $507,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,080,000 after purchasing an additional 929,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,601 in the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 4.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.40. 970,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,542. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 230.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.99.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

