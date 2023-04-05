Bank Hapoalim BM Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at about $588,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,014,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth $1,769,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth $2,010,000.

Shares of BATS ITB traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.25. 1,781,291 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.06.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

