Bank Hapoalim BM Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.2% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,639,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.11. 25,783,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,193,441. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $356.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.94 and its 200 day moving average is $285.52.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

