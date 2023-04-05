Bank Hapoalim BM Has $1.03 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,790 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,372. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,758. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

