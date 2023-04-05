Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 15,172 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises 1.6% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.73% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $12,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,245,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,798,000 after purchasing an additional 43,282 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 95,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,567. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.40. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $260.46 and a twelve month high of $349.58.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

