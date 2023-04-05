Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0034 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00331.
Banco Bradesco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BBDO traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. 24,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,044. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.86. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $3.55.
Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 11.49%.
About Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
