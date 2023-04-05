Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0034 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00331.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBDO traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. 24,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,044. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.86. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 11.49%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 138,029 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

