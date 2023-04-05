Ballast Inc. Sells 958 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ballast Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $3.32 on Wednesday, hitting $243.96. The stock had a trading volume of 128,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,591. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $265.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.77.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.