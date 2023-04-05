Ballast Inc. Sells 324 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ballast Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.96. 392,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,721. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.70 and its 200-day moving average is $246.76.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.