Ballast Inc. Sells 2,099 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ballast Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 4.8% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.60. 404,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.45.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

