Ballast Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ballast Inc. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.69. 691,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,667. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.37 and a 200-day moving average of $343.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $346.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

