Ballast Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ballast Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELV traded up $8.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $484.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,275. The company has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $475.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.81.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.26.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

