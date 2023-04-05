Ballast Inc. Has $983,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ballast Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $4.20 on Wednesday, reaching $209.70. 1,901,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,239,800. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.95 and its 200-day moving average is $182.64. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

