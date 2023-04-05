Ballast Inc. Has $748,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ballast Inc. cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Up 3.7 %

VLO traded up $4.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.14. 4,110,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,292,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.22. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

