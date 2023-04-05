Ballast Inc. Buys New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock remained flat at $72.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 985,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.16. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

