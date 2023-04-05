Badger DAO Market Cap Reaches $51.92 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00009639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $51.92 million and $6.17 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,251,796 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.