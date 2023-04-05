Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $298.09

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.09 ($3.70) and traded as high as GBX 303.60 ($3.77). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 302.80 ($3.76), with a volume of 850,361 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 382 ($4.74) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 401.75 ($4.99).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,061.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 312.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.96.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.