Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.44. Approximately 4,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 9,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Avidbank Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avidbank Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

