Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $77.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

