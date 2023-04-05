Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.27. 647,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,996,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,668.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 127,900 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 89,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

