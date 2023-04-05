AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

AT&T has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years. AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35. AT&T has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in AT&T by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AT&T by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.