Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $111.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 571.2% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,008,000 after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 107,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 192,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 143,423 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

See Also

