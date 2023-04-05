Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.76% from the company’s previous close.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of AESI opened at $17.22 on Monday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, Director Douglas G. Rogers bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ben M. Brigham acquired 280,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 280,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,040,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

